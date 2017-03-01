Pantera's Rex Brown Ink Deal For Debut Solo Album

Brown recorded the lead vocals, rhythm guitars, and bass for the album which in collaboration with Nashville-based guitarist and songwriter Lance Harvill. "Lance was and is, my main man on this. Everything we did was finely tuned, both musically and brotherly," said Rex in the announcement.

Rex recruited Christopher Williams (Accept, Blackfoot, Lee Greenwood) to handle drums on the album, which was produced by Caleb Sherman (Little Big Town, Porter Block).

Brown also had this to say about the new deal, "I've been working on these songs for a long time." SVP Entertainment One's Scott Givens added, "I am thrilled to have such an influential artist like Rex join the growing Entertainment One rock family. He's influenced not just our other artists, but myself as well. It's an honor for all of us to work with him."