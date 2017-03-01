Randy Rhoads Remembered Shows Announced

The first show will be taking place The Canyon Club & Special Events Center in Agoura Hills, California on Sunday, March 19th, the actual anniversary of Rhoads death in an airplane accident while he was on tour with Ozzy Osbourne and the Blizzard of Ozz band.

The band lineup for the show will be lead by Randy's friend and former Blizzard of Ozz and Quiet Riot bandmate Rudy Sarzo. He will be joined by Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Foreigner, Billy Idol, The Dead Daisies), Dewey Bragg (Möth, Kill Devil Hill) and Steve Ferlazzo (Nuno Bettencourt, Soundcheck Live Founder).

Each song performance will feature a different guitarist paying tribute to Rhoads' iconic style. So far Phil Demmel (Machine Head), Scotti Hill (Skid Row) and Roy Z (Halford, Bruce Dickinson) have been announced for the show.

The second tribute event will be taking place on Friday, March 24th at Count's Vamp'd in Las Vegas. Each Randy Rhoads Remembered concert features every song that Randy wrote and played on from the "Blizzard Of Ozz" and "Diary Of A Madman" albums as well as select tracks from Randy's early catalog with Quiet Riot, according to the announcement. You can more details, including tickets, here.