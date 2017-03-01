Reunited Ratt Announce Spring and Summer Dates

The reunited lineup features original singer Stephen Pearcy, bassist Juan Croucier and guitarist Warren DeMartini, as well as former Quiet Riot guitarist Carlos Cavazo.

The string of new live dates will begin on April 26th at the Paramount in Huntington, NY and conclude with an appearance at this year's Rock Fest in Cadott, WI on July 12th.

The dates also include appearances at various music festivals including the M3 Rock Festival in Columbia, MD, Rocklahoma, and another Rockfest In Kansas City.

Ratt Live Dates:

04/26 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

04/27 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

04/28 - The Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA

04/29 - M3 Rock Festival - Columbia, MD

05/28 - Rocklahoma - Pryor, OK

06/01 - Limelight - Peoria, IL

06/02 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

06/03 - Rockfest - Kansas City, KS

07/07 - Uncle Sam Jam - Woodhaven, MI

07/12 - Rock Fest - Cadott, WI