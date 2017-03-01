Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Slayer, Lamb of God and Behemoth Team For Summer Tour
03-01-2017
Thrash legends Slayer have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for a North American tour that will also feature Lamb of God and Behemoth.

The triple-bill be kicking off the six week trek on July 12th at the Sanford Center in Bemidji, MN and they will conclude the tour on August 20th at the Comerica Theater in Phoenix, AZ.

Slayer guitarist Kerry King had this to say, "As metal tours go, this is the one that your fellow metal heads will be bragging about if you miss it! Not very often I get to go on tour where we are all friends to start. That being said, the potential for greatness at these events is mind blowing. I look forward to being a part of it, and hanging with old friends- bands as well as fanatical fans! Let the festivities begin!!"

Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe shared his excitement, "It's been a while since we've toured with the almighty Slayer, & even longer since we've hit the road with our friends in Behemoth- I can't wait! This tour is gonna be the feel-good event of the summer- the gigs are gonna be like the Haight-Ashbury during the Summer of Love in '67! Ok, so that's complete bullsh*t, it's gonna be absolutely nothing like that, so don't show up with flowers in your hair looking for free hugs or anything stupid like that. It will definitely be a good f***ing time though (as long as your definition of a good time means brutal, caustic, and hideously loud music)- see ya there!"

Behemoth's Adam "Nergal" Darski' added, "It is with the utmost pride we are announcing the Slayer, Lamb Of God and Behemoth Summer tour! We are beyond excited to be joining this bill with these living legends and... our friends one more time! We are also stoked about coming back to North American shores for the last time before kicking off the next album cycle. Come and join this EXTREME metal feast with us!"

Confirmed dates are as follows.
Slayer, Lamb Of God and Behemoth Tour Dates:
07/12 Sanford Center, Bemidji, MN
07/13 Rock Fest 2017, Cadott, WI (Slayer and Lamb of God)
07/15 Rock USA 2017, Ford Festival Park, Oshkosh, WI (Slayer and Lamb of God)
07/16 Chicago Open Air Festival, Toyota Park, Chicago, IL (Slayer, Lamb of God and Behemoth)
07/18 Express Live!, Columbus, OH
07/20 Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, NC
07/21 St. Augustine Amphitheater, St. Augustine, FL
07/23 Electric Factory Outdoors, Philadelphia, PA
07/25 Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA
07/27 Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
07/28 Pier Six Pavilion, Baltimore, MD
07/30 Municipal Auditorium, Nashville, TN
08/01 Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, Bonner Springs, KS
08/02 1stBank Center, Denver, CO
08/04 The Joint, Las Vegas, NV
08/05 The Forum, Los Angeles, CA
08/09 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA
08/11 The Cuthbert Amphitheater, Eugene, OR
08/12 WaMu Theatre, Seattle, WA
08/14 Encana Events Center, Dawson Creek, BC Canada
08/15 SMS Equipment Stadium, Fort McMurray, AB Canada
08/17 KettleHouse Amphitheater, Missoula, MT
08/19 Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, NM
08/20 Comerica Theater, Phoenix, AZ

