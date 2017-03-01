|
Suicidal Tendencies' Mike Muir Pays Tribute To Bill Paxton
.
Suicidal Tendencies frontman Mike Muir posted an online tribute to his friend Bill Paxton, the veteran actor who died this past Saturday (February 25) from complications following surgery. He was 61. Muir wrote the following on his band's official Facebook page, "I'm extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Bill Paxton, someone I was lucky enough to know and call a real friend. I meet him when I was 16 as we both worked delivering the L.A. Times in the morning. We were the only 'young ones' there as most of the people were at least 40. "Bill had moved out to Santa Monica to be an 'actor'. I told him I was gonna start a band :) He was just an incredibly cool, friendly, optimistic guy that never got discouraged when he couldn't get even an audition for the smallest roles. But every morning at 2am he came into work with a smile. "He loved music too, so we'd sometimes go to punk rock shows and then go straight from the Starwood or Whiskey to delivering the morning paper to Northside SM. "So many great stories and times I will never forget. I'm so sad for his family and their loss. It's always hurts when someone passes away, especially when it's too soon and without warning. And the older you get the more often it happens.And each time it does, people think of the good things to say and remember them by. "The special thing about Bill is, I have never heard anyone that knew him, from before his success or during it, that ever had anything but great things to say about him. Truly an amazing person, who literally followed his dream, and never gave up. "Lastly, Someone just sent me this photo. That's the way I remember Bill, not cause he's wearing and SxTx shirt, but that smile. And of course he was an amazing actor and director...but more importantly he was as good a person as they come! Rest in Peace. You will be missed but never forgotten. So proud of you and thankful that I knew you." See the photo here.
Muir wrote the following on his band's official Facebook page, "I'm extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Bill Paxton, someone I was lucky enough to know and call a real friend. I meet him when I was 16 as we both worked delivering the L.A. Times in the morning. We were the only 'young ones' there as most of the people were at least 40.
"Bill had moved out to Santa Monica to be an 'actor'. I told him I was gonna start a band :) He was just an incredibly cool, friendly, optimistic guy that never got discouraged when he couldn't get even an audition for the smallest roles. But every morning at 2am he came into work with a smile.
"He loved music too, so we'd sometimes go to punk rock shows and then go straight from the Starwood or Whiskey to delivering the morning paper to Northside SM.
"So many great stories and times I will never forget. I'm so sad for his family and their loss. It's always hurts when someone passes away, especially when it's too soon and without warning. And the older you get the more often it happens.And each time it does, people think of the good things to say and remember them by.
"The special thing about Bill is, I have never heard anyone that knew him, from before his success or during it, that ever had anything but great things to say about him. Truly an amazing person, who literally followed his dream, and never gave up.
"Lastly, Someone just sent me this photo. That's the way I remember Bill, not cause he's wearing and SxTx shirt, but that smile. And of course he was an amazing actor and director...but more importantly he was as good a person as they come! Rest in Peace. You will be missed but never forgotten. So proud of you and thankful that I knew you." See the photo here.
• Disturbed Unplug For Work On An Acoustic EP
• From First To Last Make Skrillex Reunion Official
• Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Reveals New Album Plans
• Poison Announce First Headline Dates In Over A Decade
• Randy Rhoads Remembered Shows Announced
• Reunited Ratt Announce Spring and Summer Dates
• Pantera's Rex Brown Ink Deal For Debut Solo Album
• Metallica Frontman Featured In Sammy Hagar TV Preview
• Robert Plant Rocks 'Whole Lotta Love' In TV Special Preview Clip
• Depeche Mode Announce North American Tour
• Franz Ferdinand Announce North American Tour
• Smile Empty Soul Releasing 'Rarities' Album
• Linkin Park's Late Night TV Performance Goes Online
• Suicidal Tendencies' Mike Muir Pays Tribute To Bill Paxton
• Modest Mouse Announce U.S. Spring Tour
• The Jesus and Mary Chain Announce North American Tour Dates
• Six Feet Under Recruit Deicide, Cannibal Corpse As New Guitarist
• George Harrison Celebrated With Two-Part In The Studio Special
• Film Celebrating Iconic Sidemen Racing To Meet Kickstarter Goal
• Foo Fighters Promise Many More Surprises Coming
• Original Guns N' Roses Member Blames Axl Rose For Break Up
• Aerosmith Is 'So Much Better Than' The Rolling Stones Says Kramer
• Airbourne Tribute Lemmy In 'It's All For Rock N' Roll' Video
• Ed Sheeran Premieres New Track 'Eraser'
• Tom DeLonge Wins Out Of This World Award
• Kodak Black Arrested For Violating His Probation
• Nicki Minaj Teases Future Collaborate With New Online Photos
• Kanye West Shares New 17-Minute Song 'Bed Yeezy Season 5'
• DJ Khaled Reveals 'Secret' Collabs with Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne, Migos
• Jason Aldean Releases 'Any Ol' Barstool' Video
• Alien Knife Fight Announce Spring Tour
• The New Low Release Video For Saosin Cover
• Fabolous Releases 'Goyard Bag' Video
• Singled Out: Armond Jason's Monster
• Future Addresses Rumor Of New Album Coming This Friday
• The Game Claims Meek Mill Involvement In Nicki Minaj Burglary
• Skrillex Previews New Incubus Collaboration
• The Chainsmokers Heartbroken Over Fan's Death
• Big Stars Lined Up For Merle Haggard Tribute Concert
• Lorde Teases Fans Hunger For New Music
• Little Big Town Jam With Chris Stapleton At Residency Kick Off
• Brett Eldredge Releases 'Somethin' I'm Good At' Video
• Brantley Gilbert Extends The Devil Don't Sleep Tour
• Rogue + Jaye Announce New Album 'Pent Up'
• Carrie Underwood Celebrates Her Son Isaiah's Birthday Online
• Alvarez Kings Announce New Album 'Somewhere Between'
• Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart
• Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets
• Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List
• Miss Ohio - White Hot: The Best of Miss Ohio
• Joe Lynn Turner - The Sessions
• TBT - Arctic Monkeys' Favourite Worst Nightmare
• Root 66: Washboard Hank - Human Beans
• Marty McKay - New York City Dreams
• Root 66: Holly Norman - Taking Care of Bluegrass: A Tribute to Elvis
• Alice Cooper: Between High School and Old School
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: Pink Jeep Sedona Tour, Travvy Award Winners And More
• 5 Star: Jethro Tull - Stand Up: The Elevated Edition
• Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen
• Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around
• The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues
• TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004
• Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo
• Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar
• David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition
• The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.