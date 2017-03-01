The New Low Release Video For Saosin Cover

the music video for their cover of Checkout the music video recorded, filmed and edited by the band HERE. For more music videos and covers visit The New Low's Youtube page HERE.

The New Low frontman Garrett Garfield had the the following to say about their decision to cover the song, "Saosin has always been a big influence in our music, so covering 'Voices' was something I've always wanted to do."

"We really try to put our own spin/emotion into any song we cover, and we hope that really translates with this one!" The new cover tune follows the band's release of their debut album "Continuance" last summer. Watch the video here.