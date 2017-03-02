Delain Recruit Nightwish Star For Danse Macabre Tour

We were sent the following details: Having contributed to most of Delain's records with guest appearances and after worldwide requests from fans, Delain and Hietala will now storm the stage together on the 'Danse Macabre' tour.

These shows will feature a specially selected set list of rarely heard Delain songs, a sneak preview of new material, special effects and much more. 'Danse Macabre' promises to be a spectacular evening with Delain.

'Danse Macabre' Tour Date:

26/10/2017 FR Paris Alhambra

27/10/2017 CH Pratteln Z7

28/10/2017 DE Bochum Zeche

29/10/2017 DE Munich Backstage

31/10/2017 NL Utrecht Tivoli

01/11/2017 UK London KOKO

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 3rd.