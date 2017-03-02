Diplo Has Humorous Twitter Beef With Oliver Heldens

It started when Major Lazer shared a remix of Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You" and house DJ Oliver Heldens responded with some constructive criticism. "no offense, but this remix could have been so much better. Next time send me and let's collab," Heldens tweeted.

Diplo was not having it. "if I wanted to make a future house remix with the same bassline over and over again I will hit you up you baby p*nis," he replied to Heldens. 'u look like a nine year old with a beard."

Producer Dillion Francis entered the fray with a photo of Heldens, reimagined as a Baby Gap ad. Then Diplo tweeted at Gap to check the smallest size of underwear they sell.