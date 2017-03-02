English Beat, Howard Jones, Modern English Lead Retro Futura

Originally breaking up in the late 80s, frontman Dave Wakeling formed General Public who continued their mainstream takeover with massive international singles like "Tenderness", "Never You Done That", "Hot You're Cool" and a cover of Staple Singers' "I'll Take You There."

Simultaneously, English Beat is working on their first album of new material in over three decades, titled Here We Go Love, scheduled for release later this year. See the tour dates here.