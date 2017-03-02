Ghost Win Grammis Award For 'Popestar'

The event marked Ghost's third win at the Grammis, following a 2014 award for 2013's "Infestissumum" and last year's prize for 2015's "Meliora."

Upon its release last fall, "Popestar" made US history by becoming the first EP to land at No. 1 on the US Billboard Top Rock Albums in the chart's 10-year run. Read more here.