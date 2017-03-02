James Taylor And Bonnie Raitt Extend Summer Tour

The newly expanded tour is in addition to the previously announced ballpark concerts: National's Park in Washington, DC (July 14), AT&T Park in San Francisco, CA (July 29), Chicago's Wrigley Field (July 17) and Boston's Fenway Park (Aug. 11).

The full tour is scheduled to kick off at the Prudential Center in

Newark, NJ on July 7th and will be concluding with the concert at Boston's famed Fenway Park.

James Taylor with Special Guest Bonnie Raitt Tour dates:

7/6 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

7/7 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY

7/9 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

7/11 - Infinite Energy Center - Duluth, GA

7/12 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

7/14 - Nationals Park - Washington, DC

7/15 - PPG Paints Arena - Pitsburgh, pA

7/17 - Wrigley Field - Chicago, IL

7/29 - AT&T Park - San Francisco, CA

7/31 - Ford Center at The Star - Frisco, TX

8/1 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX

8/3 - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA

8/5 - Fed Ex Forum - Memphis, TN

8/6 - KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, KY

8/8 - DTE Energy Music Center - Detroit, MI

8/9 - Blossom Music Center - Cleveland, OH

8/11 - Fenway park - Boston, MA