Lady Gaga Replaces Beyonce At Coachella Festival

The festival made the official announcement Wednesday evening with the issuing of an updated lineup poster. According to Billboard who was tipped off earlier in the afternoon, "it was important to Coachella organizers that a female performer replace Beyonce."

Gaga will perform on both Saturdays, April 15 and 22, at Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, CA. The two-weekend stint will serve as a lead-in for her Joanne World Tour which kicks off August 1. Read more here.