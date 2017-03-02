Lorde Uses Public Events To Tease New Single 'Green Light'

One location featured a green light projected on the side of a building, where a clip from a new Lorde song played, followed by the words 'Green Light." In another spot, a parked car was illuminated with green lighting and smoke, and there was a green-lit sign that read, 'She thinks you love the beach/ You're such a damn liar."

Lorde also has a mysterious website, imwaitingforit.com, which first showed up in ads on New Zealand TV. The elusive pop star has been sharing hints about the follow-up to 2013's Pure Heroine. Read more here.