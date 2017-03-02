Luke Bryan And Dierks Bentley Poke Fun At Oscars Mess Up Ahead Of ACMs

In their usual joking fashion, they shared that they had already discussed what to do if someone accidentally read out the wrong name for an award. "We have a plan," Bentley told The Tennessean. "Luke's going to have a wardrobe malfunction. At least that way everyone talks about that and not the show."

Bryan added, building off Bentley's set-up, "It's sad nobody is talking about what happened at the Oscars. That's our approach, Dierks -- train wreck the show." During the Oscars broadcast on Sunday, presenters awarded Best Picture to La La Land instead of Moonlight. Read more here.