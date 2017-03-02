Phoenix Return With Spring and Summer Live Dates

The band released their last album "Bankrupt!" in 2013 and a cover of the Beach Boy's "Alone On Christmas Day" in 2015 but the tour announcement video (which can be streamed here) features what may be a teaser of new music.

They will be kicking their live dates off with a headline set at the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta on May 14th, followed by another headline set at the Governor's Ball in New York on June 3rd and a concert at the historic Hollywood Bowl on June 15th.

From there, the band will venture overseas for a series of live appearances across Europe beginning with Vida Festival in Spain on June 29th and wrapping up at the Alexandra Palace in London on September 30th.

Phoenix 2017 Tour Dates (according to their official site:

05/14 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees*

06/03 - Governor's Ball - Island Park, NY

06/15 - Hollywood Bowl - Hollywood, CA

06/29 - Vida Festival - Vilanova I La Geltrú, Spain

06/30 - Garorock Festival - Coulau, France

07/06 - NOS Alive - Lisbon, Portugal

07/07 - Bilbao BBK Live - Bilbao, Spain

07/08 - Festival Beauregard - Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France

07/09 - Les Eurockeenes - Belfort, France

07/13 - Festival Musilac - Aix-Les-Bains, France

07/14 - Festival les Vieilles Charrues - Carhaix-Plouguer, France

07/22 - Rock In Roma - Rome, Italy

09/29 - Accorhotels Arena - Paris, France

09/30 - Alexandra Palace - London, UK

* not listed on their site but confirmed by the festival