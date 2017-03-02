Quiet Riot Streaming New Song 'The Seeker'

The album lineup features Banali, along with longtime bass player Chuck Wright and guitarist Alex Grossi. Frankie had this to say about their new deal with Frontiers, "I'm very excited about the release of 'Road Rage' on Frontiers Music Srl which is the first official Quiet Riot release in eleven years.

"It contains all newly written and recorded original songs. We stayed true to the great tradition and sound of Quiet Riot while at the same time always moving musically forward". Stream the new song here.