Rihanna's Harvard Humanitarian Award Acceptance Speech Goes Online

Taking to the podium after being presented the award by the Harvard Foundation for Intercultural and Race Relations, Rihanna opened by joking, 'So, I made it to Harvard. Never thought I'd be able to say that in my life, but it feels good."

The pop singer, who started work with her first foundation at the age of 18, talked about when her she first started thinking about helping others. She also discussed her views on being a humanitarian, quoting her grandmother who said, 'If you've got a dollar, you've got a lot to share."

'I would think to myself, 'I wonder how many 25 cents I could save up to save all the kids in Africa?'" she recalled. 'And I would say to myself, 'When I grow up and I get rich, I'm gonna save kids all over the world. I just didn't know I would be in a position to do that by the time I was a teenager." Read more and watch the full speech here.