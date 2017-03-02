The Last Waltz 40 Tour Extended With New Leg

The tour features Dr. John, Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson, Don Was, and others and is a celebration of 40th anniversary The Band's historic farewell concert on November 25, 1976, at San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom, which was the basis for the hit 1978 movie.

The new tour leg is scheduled to kick off in Dallas on March 30th at the Verizon Theatre At Grand Prairie and will conclude on April 15th in San Francisco, CA at The Masonic.

The Last Waltz 40 Tour Dates:

03/30 - Dallas, Texas Verizon Theatre At Grand Prairie

03/31 - Houston, Texas Revention Music Center

04/1 - Austin, Texas Bass Concert Hall

04/2 - San Antonio, Texas The Tobin Center For The Performing Arts

04/7 - Detroit, Michigan Fox Theatre

04/8 - Louisville, Kentucky The Louisville Palace

04/9 - Chicago, Illinois Chicago Theater

04/13 - Los Angeles, CA Orpheum Theatre

04/14 - Valley Center, CA Harrah's Resort Southern California

04/15 - San Francisco, CA The Masonic