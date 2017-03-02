The Neal Morse Band Announce U.S. Tour

The U.S. dates will be kicking off on August 17th in St. Paul, MN at the Amsterdam Bar and Hall and includes stops in Chicago, Detroit, Millvale, New York, Boston, Ridgefield, Glenside before wrapping up on the 27th at the Baltimore Soundstage.

Morsefest 2017 will follow on September 1st and 2nd in Cross Plains, TN. The new dates follow the March 24th release of 'Morsefest 2015' on 2 Blu-Ray or 2 DVD and 4 CD package.

The band, which features Neal Morse, drummer Mike Portnoy, bassist Randy George, keyboardist Bill Hubauer and guitarist Eric Gillette, have also announced a busy run of dates across Europe this spring.

The Neal Morse Band Tour Dates:

3/22 Barcelona, Spain Apolo

3/23 Milan, Italy TBA

3/24 Pratteln, Switzerland Z7

3/25 Aschaffenburg, Germany Colo-Saal

3/26 Berlin, Germany Lido

3/28 Warsaw, Poland Progresja Music Zone

3/29 Hamburg, Germany Markthalle

3/30 Limbourg, Belgium Salle Le Kursaal

3/31 Cologne, Germany Stollwerck

4/1 Malmo, Sweden KB

4/2 Tilburg, Netherlands O13

4/4 Luxembourg City, Luxembourg Rockhal

4/5 Paris, France Divan Du Monde

4/6 Birmingham, U.K. O2 Academy 2

4/7 Glasgow, U.K. O2 ABC 1

4/8 Manchester, U.K. O2 Ritz

4/9 London, U.K. O2 Islington Academy

4/12 Tel Aviv, Israel Havana Club

5/6 Gettysburg, PA Rites of Spring festival

8/17 St. Paul, MN Amsterdam Bar and Hall

8/18 Chicago, IL House of Blues

8/19 Detroit, MI St. Andrew's Hall

8/20 Millvale, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre

8/22 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

8/24 Boston, MA The Wilbur Theatre

8/25 Ridgefield, CT The Ridgefield Playhouse

8/26 Glenside, PA The Keswick Theatre

8/27 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

9/1 Cross Plains, TN Morsefest 2017

9/2 Cross Plains, TN Morsefest 2017