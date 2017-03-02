The Temperance Movement Announce North American Tour

The U.K. band will be kicking off the trek at the Mercury Lounge in New York City on April 4th and wrapping up the tour on April 23rd in Atlanta at the Sweet Water 420 Fest.

They have also announced that they will be returning stateside this summer for an appearance at this year's The Ride Festival in Telluride, Co on July 8th. See the dates below:

The Temperance Movement North American Tour Dates:

Apr 4 Mercury Lounge New York, NY

Apr 6 Wolf Den Uncasville, CT

Apr 7 Middle East Cambridge, MA

Apr 8 The Foundry Philadelphia, PA

Apr 9 Songbyrd Washington, DC

Apr 11 Shelter at St. Andrews Detroit, MI

Apr 12 The Horseshoe Tavern Toronto, ON - Canada

Apr 14 A&R Bar Columbus, OH

Apr 15 Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL

Apr 17 High Watt Nashville, TN

Apr 18 Gas Monkey Dallas, TX

Apr 19 Parish at House Of BluesNew Orleans, LA

Apr 21 Jack Rabbits Jacksonville, FL

Apr 22 Visulite Theatre Charlotte, NC

Apr 23 Sweet Water 420 Fest Atlanta, GA

Jul 08 The Ride Festival Telluride, CO