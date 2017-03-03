Andy Grammer and Wife Aijia Expecting Baby Girl

'I feel like if you told me I would be having a son, I would be like, 'Yeah, I'm gonna be a parent -- I get that.' But when the doctor was like, 'You're gonna have a girl,' I was like, 'What? Who am I?' It's the craziest piece of information that changes who you are," Grammer tells People. 'It's sweet."

"I take the role of being a father to a daughter very seriously," he continued. 'I think there's something very special about that... I think the coolest thing you can do is just raise a really strong daughter." Read more here.