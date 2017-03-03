Black Crowes Offshoot The Magpie Salute Announce Summer Tour

The band will be kicking of the debut nationwide headline trek on July 26th in Indianapolis at the Vogue and the trek will run until September 13th where it will conclude at The Fonda Theater in Los Angeles.

The new group features former Black Crowes stars Rich Robinson, Marc Ford and Sven Pipien, along with John Hogg (Hookah Brown, Moke), Joe Magistro, Nico Bereciartua Charity White and background singers, Adrien Reju and Katrine Ottosen.

The Magpie Salute Headline Tour Dates:

7/26 - Indianapolis, In - Vogue

7/28 - Chicago, Il - Metro

7/29 - Chicago, Il - Metro

7/30 - Detroit, Mi - Saint Andrew's

8/1 - Buffalo, Ny - Tralf Music Hall

8/3 - Boston, Ma - The Wilbur

8/4 - Hartford, Ct - Infinity Hall

8/5 - Hampton Beach, Nh - Casino Ballroom

8/6 - Portland, Me - Aura

8/8 - New Bedford, Ma - The Zeiterion Theatre

8/9 - Red Bank, Nj - Count Basie Theatre

8/11 - Scranton, Pa - The Peach Music Festival

8/12 - Silver Spring, Md - The Fillmore

8/13 - Huntington, Ny - The Paramount

8/15 - Charlotte, Nc - Neighborhood Theatre

8/16 - Raleigh, Nc - The Ritz

8/18 - Atlanta, Ga - The Buckhead Theatre

8/19 - Myrtle Beach, Sc - Myrtle Beach Speedway

8/20 - Asheville, Nc - Diana Wortham Theatre

8/22 - Cincinnati, Oh - Bogart's

8/24 - Louisville, Ky - Mercury Ballroom

9/7 - San Francisco, Ca - The Fillmore

9/8 - San Francisco, Ca - The Fillmore

9/13 - Los Angeles, Ca - The Fonda Theatre