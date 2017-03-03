|
Black Crowes Offshoot The Magpie Salute Announce Summer Tour
.
The Magpie Salute, which features former member of The Black Crowes, have announced that they will be embarking on their very first U.S. headline tour this summer. The band will be kicking of the debut nationwide headline trek on July 26th in Indianapolis at the Vogue and the trek will run until September 13th where it will conclude at The Fonda Theater in Los Angeles. The new group features former Black Crowes stars Rich Robinson, Marc Ford and Sven Pipien, along with John Hogg (Hookah Brown, Moke), Joe Magistro, Nico Bereciartua Charity White and background singers, Adrien Reju and Katrine Ottosen. The Magpie Salute Headline Tour Dates:
