Bruno Mars Releases 'That's What I Like' Video

Mars directed the new visual with Jonathan Lia and it features animation along with choreography to go along with the song, according to the announcement from his record label.

Fans will also be able to catch Bruno when he performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Awards broadcast this Sunday, March 5th at 8PM ET/5PM PT via TBS, TNT, and truTV. He is also set to receive the Innovator Award during the event. Until then, watch his new video here.