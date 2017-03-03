Coldplay Surprise with New Song 'Hypnotised', Announce EP

The song will be on the EP along with their recently released collaboration with The Chainsmokers "Something Just Like This" and three additional unreleased tracks, according to Radio.com.

Kaleidoscope is the sister release to the band's seventh studio album A Head Full Of Dreams, which was rumored to be the band' last. A Head Full Of Dreams came out in December 2015 and landed at Number two in the U.S. and Number one in the UK. It has sold more than five million copies to date. Stream the new song and see the tracklisting here.