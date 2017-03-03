Darius Rucker Talks His New Single 'If I Told You'

Rucker generally writes or co-writes all of his songs, but this one came from songwriters Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally and Jon Nite. "I'm not big into outside songs," he tells Radio.com.

"I write so much [music]. But this song was brought to me by a producer and my A&R guy at Capitol, and it just blew me away. It was really one of those songs, the first time I heard the demo, I went, 'Wow, that's me.' I even said to Shane McAnally, 'Man, I can't believe you didn't put me in the room for this one, because you're writing about me.'"

"It caught me instantly," he says. "'The man I got my name from, I don't even know where he is now.' I thought, 'That's my life. I've lived that life since I was a baby.'"

He continues: "'What if I told you sometimes I lose my faith, I wonder why someone like you would talk to me.' To this day that's how I feel about life. That was the thing that just kept coming back every time I heard a line, I went, 'That's me. That's me.' And that's why it was so easy to sing that song for me." Read more here.