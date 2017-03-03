Eagles Reuniting For Music Festival With Fleetwood Mac?

The two mega-selling bands from the 1970s are said to be lined up to headline what will reportedly be called the Classic East and Classic West music festivals this summer, according to Billboard.

The shows will reportedly take place this July with the east coast portion happening at Citi Field in New York and the west coast installment set for Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

While there has been no official confirmation, ABC Radio, says that they have received confirmation from multiple sources that the festival is being planned.

Henley shot down speculation last fall that the Eagles could reform in the future. Henley told the Washington Post (via Classic Rock), "I don't see how we could go out and play without the guy who started the band. It would just seem like greed or something. It would seem like a desperate thing."