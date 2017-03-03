Future Islands Reveal Inspiration For 'Ran'

"We kind of got off the road at the end of 2015 on our two-year album cycle for our last record, Singles, which came out around this time in 2014, three years ago," he says. "We took maybe a month off, and we started the writing sessions for the next record in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. We went down and rented a house in Buxton, North Carolina, in the southern part of the Outer Banks. We're all from, or grew up in, North Carolina, so that place is very important to us."

He continues: "But it was a way for us to kind of get away and reconvene as friends and musical partners, but get away from everything and just sit down and write. So we rented this house and just set up all our gear in the living room and started making sounds, and 'Ran' came out of… the music came out of that session. And it was one of the first songs; it was written for the album. But I think, in a way, it encapsulates a lot of the themes that come out of the record, which aren't necessarily new to us because we've spent most of the last nine and a half, ten years on the road as a touring band. So that's 'How we feel when we fall, when we fold, when we lose control, on these roads.'"Read more here.