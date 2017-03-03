Kinky Friedman Announces The Resurrected Tour

The Resurrected Tour starts in mid-April and will continue to the middle of May. Kinky will be performing with his uber sideman, New Jersey's own Joe Cirotti. Kinky's CD producer, Brian Molnar, will open the show as a duet with Joe.

Longtime pal Kinkster pal Brian Kanof will auction off bottles (first half of the tour only) of Kinky's personal brand of "Mexican mouthwash," Man in Black Tequila, to benefit Kinky's award-winning animal rescue group Utopia Animal Rescue Ranch.

Kinky Friedman Tour Dates

Tue., April 11 Piermont, Ny The Turning Point

Wed., April 12 Fall River, Ma Narrows Center For The Arts

Thu., April 13 New Haven, Ct Cafe Nine

Fri.-Sat., April 14-15 Collinsville, Ct Bridge Street Live

Sun., April 16 Northampton, Ma Iron Horse Music Hall

Mon., April 17 New York, Ny B.B. Kings

Tue., April 18, Washington, Dc The Hamilton Live

Wed., April 19 Bethlehem, Pa Godfrey Daniels

Thu., April 20 Woodstock, Ny Bearsville Theater

Fri., April 21 Blairstown, Nj Roy's Hall

Sat., April 22 Bordentown, Nj The Record Collector

Sun., April 23 Pawling, Ny Daryl's House Club

Tue., April 25 Rochester, Ny The Penthouse

Wed., April 26 Buffalo, Ny Sportsman's Tavern

Thu., April 27 Cleveland, Oh Nighttown

Fri., April 28 Pittsburgh, Pa Club Cafe

Sat., April 29 Columbus, Oh Woodlands Tavern

Sun., April 30 Newport, Ky Southgate House

Mon., May 1 Evanston, Il Space

Tue., May 2 Milwaukee, Wi Shank Hall

Wed., May 3 St. Paul, Mn Turf Club

Thu., May 4 Madison, Wi Kiki's House Of Righteous Music (House Concert)

Fri., May 5 Des Moines, Ia Vaudeville Mews

Sat., May 6 Pomeroy, Ia Byron's

Sun., May 7 Lincoln, Ne Zoo Bar

Tue., May 9 Tulsa, Ok The Vanguard

Wed., May 10 Kansas City, Mo Knuckleheads

Thu., May 11 St. Louis, Mo Joe's Cafe Gallery

Fri., May 12 Denver, Co Oriental Theater

Sat.-Sun., May 13-14 Oklahoma City, OK The Blue Door