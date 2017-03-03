Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch Up for Sale For $67 Million

This is a huge cut from the $100 million it was on the market for last year, but a definite increase from the $22.5 million it was purchased for before Jackson's death.

The property has been renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch and sits on 2,700 acres of land near Santa Barbara, California. There is a 12,000 square foot main residence and a 3,700 square foot pool house. Read more here.