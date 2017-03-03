Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ronnie James Dio Hologram World Tour Being Planned
03-03-2017
.
Dio

A world tour featuring the hologram of late legendary metal vocalist Ronnie James Dio is currently being planned with an eye toward launching it towards the end of the year, according to the CEO of the company behind the hologram technology.

The tour will feature the hologram appearing with the Dio Disciples, which includes Ronnie's former bandmates Craig Goldy, Simon Wright and Scott Warren, along with former Judas Priest singer Tim "Ripper" Owens and Yngwie Malmsteen bassist Bjorn Englen.

The hologram made its debut during the Wacken Open Air festival in Germany last year and was again seen during the Pollstar Awards in Los Angeles earlier this year. Jeff Pezzuti, the CEO of Eyellusion, the company that developed the hologram revealed during an interview with AXS that plans are being made for a world tour that will begin towards the end of this year.

He said, "The tour is currently being routed and we are hoping to make an announcement for an end of year kickoff in the coming months. This is not just about the U.S. It is truly a world tour. Ronnie's fans are spread around the world and we intend to bring this exciting show to as many as we can.

"The show will not only feature Ronnie and his band but also live singers like Tim "Ripper" Owens [Judas Priest] and others to complete the overall show vision. The show will feature effects and stage design that Ronnie made famous in the '80s and will also incorporate new technology into what will be some pretty awesome special effects.

"It will be a fun experience for all ages, and a way to experience the incredible catalog [Rainbow/Black Sabbath/Dio] that Ronnie made famous. We will feature both the expected songs, as well as some crowd favorites that will be surprises."

