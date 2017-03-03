Slightly Stoopid and Iration Sounds Of Summer Tour Announced

The initial dates for the trek have been announced, which will also feature J Boog and The Movement. It is scheduled to begin on June 8th in Glen Allen, VA at the Innsbrook After Hours.

Prior to the summer road trip, Iration have also announced a series of appearances at some music festivals this spring including Reggae Rise Up Festival, Jackson Hole Rendezvous and the California Roots Music and Arts Festival.

Iration had this to say about the upcoming tour, "We are very excited to announce that we will be joining our brothers from Slightly Stoopid, J Boog and The Movement this summer on the Sounds of Summer 2017 Tour.

"We have toured with The Movement before but this is our FIRST TOUR! with both Stoopid and Boog, which makes it very special. Plus, we love the Hot Rain band, so vibes are soaring at the moment. We look forward to seeing you this summer!"

Iration Festival Dates:

3/4 - St. Petersburg, FL - Reggae Rise Up Festival

3/18 - Jackson Hole, WY - Jackson Hole Rendezvous w/ Zac Brown Band

5/27 - Monterey, CA - California Roots Music and Arts Festival

Sounds of Summer Tour Dates

6/8 - Glen Allen, VA - Innsbrook After Hours

6/9 - Philadelphia, PA - Festival Pier at Penn's Landing

6/10 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

6/11 - Portsmouth, VA - Portsmouth Pavilion

6/16 - Brooklyn, NY - Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

6/17 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

6/18 - Simpsonville, SC - Heritage Park Amphitheatre

6/22 - Saint Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

6/23 - North Charleston, SC - Riverfront Park

6/25 - Cocoa, FL - Cocoa Beach Riverfront

6/29 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

6/30 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

7/1 - Essex Junction, VT - Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo

7/2 - Portland, ME - Maine State Pier

7/14 - Boise, ID - Summerfield at Memorial Stadium

7/15 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater

7/16 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park

7/22 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

7/23 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

7/28 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheatre

7/29 - Dallas, TX - Bomb Factory

7/30 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

8/4 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

8/6 - Avila Beach, CA - Avila Beach Golf Resort

8/16 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater

8/18 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheater

More dates still to be announced.