Vajra And Krashkarma Announce Spring Coheadlining Tour

The trek is scheduled to kick off on March 24th in Albuqurque, NM at Burt's Tiki Lounge and will run until April 19th where it will wrap up at Reggie's in Chicago.

Vajra shares these comments about the upcoming road trip, "We are thrilled to head out on the road on our To The Ends Of The Earth Tour with our friends Krashkarma in support of our new single 'The Mirror'".

Tour Dates:

03/24 - Burt's Tiki Lounge - Albuqurque, NM

03/25 - Peak 31 - Colorado Springs, CO

03/26 - Asterix - Shiprock, NM

03/27 - Rainbow Bar & Grill - West Hollywood, CA

03/28 - Doll Hut - Anaheim, CA

03/30 - Characters Sports Bar - Pomona, CA

03/31 - Palm Canyon Road House - Palm Springs, CA

04/01 - TBA - Hollywood, CA

04/03 - Shea's Tavern - Reno, NV

04/04 - The Bamboo Room at King Wah's - Medford, OR

04/05 - The Lovecraft Bar - Portland, OR

04/06 - Columbia City Theatre - Seattle, WA

04/07 - Columbia City Theatre - Seattle, WA

04/08 - 3rd Wheel - Lewiston, ID

04/09 - The Observatory - Spokane, WA

04/10 - Faultline North - Bozeman, MT

04/12 - Garage Bar - Moorhead, MN

04/13 - The Huddle Lounge - Sioux City, NE

04/14 - Bigs Sports Bar - Sioux Falls, SD

04/15 - Shamrock's Pub & Grill - Omaha, NE

04/16 - What's Up Lounge - Mankato, MN

04/18 - Hijynx - Fort Atkinson, WI

04/19 - Reggie's - Chicago, IL

More dates TBA