Blacktop Mojo Stream 'Burn The Ships' Title Song

The song is the second single released from the effort and follows the lead single "Pyromaniac". The group had this to say about the album, "We all quit our jobs at about the same time to make this record and play as much as possible-that was our all in, no going back moment.

"It reminded [us] of a story we heard from the 1500s about a Spanish explorer that sailed to conquer a territory. Once they landed on the beach, he burned all the ships so all his men knew one thing was clear, there's no going back. That's what that song is about, and that's the story of our lives at the point of the record being created." Stream the song here.