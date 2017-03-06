Cold War Kids Release 'Can We Hang On' Video

The new visual is for a track called "Can We Hang On?" and was directed by Made By Shelly who shot the nostalgic clip at El Porto Beach in Los Angeles, according to the announcement.

Cold War Kid's Nathan Willett had this to say about the new song, "'Can We Hang On?' is a hopeful love song that looks back with nostalgia on the good old days but is uncertain about the future."

The band also announced that they will be doing a special album release show and record signing at Fingerprints Music in Long Beach, CA on April 8th. The event will be open to fans that preorder that album at the store and will include a limited edition poster with purchase. Watch the new video here.