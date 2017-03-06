Dan Reed Network's London Concert Sold Out

Tickets for the remaining tour dates for their "Fight Another Day" UK tour, except for the show at the Newcastle Cluny (also sold out), are still available. Special guest on all dates (except Sheffield) is VEGA.



Reed have this to say about the trek, "We're really looking forward to playing many new and unique venues throughout the UK, and rockin' up the funk hard core and meeting all those who are able to attend and bring down the house with us.

"We thank you for the many years of support and especially believing that we had new music in us to offer! We are forever grateful for you all being there with us on this journey!"



Remaining UK Tour Dates:

Tuesday 7th March The Cluny, Newcastle (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday 8th March Oran Mor, Glasgow

Friday 10th March 100 Club, London (SOLD OUT)

Saturday 11th March Local Authority, Sheffield

Sunday 12th March The Robin 2, Bilston

Tuesday 14th March Ruby Lounge, Manchester

Wednesday 15th March Rescue Rooms, Nottingham