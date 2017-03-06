David Bowie Inspired Lorde's Forthcoming Album

"I feel like the whole time spent writing this record, I've had him in my thoughts, I've had him in my heart," she told BBC Radio 1. " It's hard not to make something and not think, 'What would David think of this? If I could play it to him, what would he say?'"

Lorde's long hiatus between albums set the stage for breakups, songwriting and a return to her roots in Oceania. This time, the singer-songwriter co-produced every track on the album.

"I needed to just go away, go home to New Zealand, and hang out by myself and figure out what I was going to do next. I knew I couldn't make the same thing again, and I had to figure out what it was that I wanted to say. And I'm so glad I took that time because this record is the coolest thing I've ever made." Read more here.