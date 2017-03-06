Inglorious Release 'I Don't Need Your Loving' Video

03-06-2017

.

Inglorious have released a new music video for their track "I Don't Need Your Loving". The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Inglorious II", which will be hitting stores on May 12th.



Frontman Nathan James had this to say about the clip and song, "The "I Don't Need Your Loving" intro was written by Andreas (lead guitar) and as soon as I heard it I knew it was gonna be one of my favorites. I wrote the chorus in about 5 minutes and the song was one of the last I recorded for the album. We are so happy with how it came out and Kevin Shirley's mix took it to a whole new level. I can't wait to play it at the festivals this year!



"We filmed the video at Parr St. Studios in the very room we recorded the album. We love partying in Liverpool and Parr St. is the largest recording studio in the UK outside of the capital. (Just before we shot this video Justin Bieber was in the same studio recording something...)" Watch the video here.