Luke Bryan Gets Nostalgic With 'Fast' Video
03-06-2017
.
Luke Bryan

(Radio.com) Luke Bryan gazes back fondly over his past in the new music video "Fast." Sitting on a stool in an emptied theater, Bryan performs the song while the camera pans over a series of photographs showing his family members and friends. The song details just how fast time moves as you get older even when you want it to go so much faster when you're young.

"And all you keep tryin' to do is slow it down/ Soak it in/ Keep trying to make the good times last as long as you can/ But you can't/ Man, it just goes too fast," he sings about the lesson he learned on the chorus.

In the beginning of the video, the photos show a young Bryan hanging out with his high school friends and playing his first gigs before it segues into his life as a husband and father. The second verse reveals how his wife's parents said their love was never going to last because it moved too fast, but they proved them wrong. "But we did and here we are," he sings before transitioning back to the chorus.

Next up, Bryan will co-host the ACM Awards with Dierks Bentley for the second year in a row. Watch "Fast" here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

