Metallica Reveal What Could Have Been With Lady Gaga

The thrash legend's live performance with Gaga during the television broadcast was marred by an unplugged microphone for frontman James Hetfield. The error was later blamed on a stagehand.

The band has now shared video footage of their dress rehearsal along with the following message, "Perhaps you've heard by now that we experienced a slight bit of a technical difficulty when we hit the stage at the Grammy Awards with Lady Gaga a little over a week ago ' hmm, would that qualify as an understatement?!?"

They continue, "We've had so many of you ask and wonder 'what if,' so we thought it might be fun to also share with you what happened just a few hours earlier that day at the dress rehearsal with all cylinders firing just right. Collaborating, hanging and performing with Gaga was easily one of the most exciting, inspiring and enjoyable experiences of our career - she BRINGS IT every single time!! All we have to say is that we absolutely cannot wait until next time!" Watch it here.