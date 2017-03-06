Remy Ma Releases New Nicki Minaj Diss Track

The newly revealed track is filled with material presumably left off "Shether" and calls Minaj a fraud, a clown, a bozo and references the long-simmering feud with Lil Kim.

"I came here in the 'Rari playin' Lil' Kim/ Don't know what made you think that you could f— with Rem/ But I guess this is what I gotta do to make ya spit," Ma raps, taunting Nicki into a reaction. Throughout "Another One," Ma references photos and videos that could humiliate the "Anaconda" rapper. So far, Nicki seems intent on taking the high road. Read more here.