Sari Schorr Recoding New Music Ahead of Spring Tour

The studio work comes ahead of her UK tour which is scheduled to kick off on March 15th and runs until May 27th and includes stand alone dates and some festival appearances.

Sari's band is rounded out by guitarist Innes Sibun (Robert Plant), keyboardist Anders Olinder (Peter Gabriel, Glenn Hughes, PP Arnold), bassist Kevin Jeffries (Mike Oldfield, Roger Taylor, Steve Harley) and Kevin O'Rourke (drums).



Sari Schorr & The Engine Room - 2017 Uk Tour:

Bar Brunel, Bridgewater, Somerset Wednesday 15 March

Colston Hall, Bristol Jazz & Blues Festival Thursday 16 March

Crawdaddy Club, Essex Friday 17 March

Rockabella Blues Club, Frome, Somerset Saturday 18 March

The Borderline, London Monday 20 March

Fibbers, York Thursday 23 March

Scarborough Blues Festival Friday 24 March

Drummond's, Aberdeen Saturday 25 March

Cottiers, Glasgow Sunday 26 March

Talking Heads, Southampton Wednesday 4 April

The Stables, Milton Keynes Wednesday 12 April

Huntingdon Hall, Worcester Thursday 13 April 7

Atkinson, Southport Saturday 15 April

The Hawth, Crawley Sunday 16 April 2

Keighley Blues Festival Friday 19 May

Redcar R&B Club, Cleveland Saturday 20 May

Beaverwood, Chislehurst Thursday 23 May

Flowerpot, Derby Thursday 25 May

Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham Friday 26 May

West End Centre, Aldershot Saturday 27 May