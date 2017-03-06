Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: Nominee's Drag Me Out
03-06-2017
.
Nominee

Austin band Nominee recently released their new EP "Drag Me Out" and to celebrate we asked frontman Chris McLelland (ex-I Call Fives) to tell us the deeply personal story behind the title track. Here is the story:

Drag Me Out encompasses the theme of our record as a whole. If you surround yourself with the right people, you can get each other through anything.

When I was 16 or 17, after I had a few episodes that scared my parents, I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. At the time, I didn't know that there was a label to put on the way I felt. I just knew that I felt sad a lot and that on occasion, that sadness would make me feel like someone else. When I was diagnosed, I decided to keep it to myself and refused to admit that I couldn't control my emotions. So instead of getting the help I needed, I pretended that I could fix myself and hid that part of my life away from everyone.

For a really long time I kept people at arms length, knowing that if they got close enough, I'd have to share things that I was embarrassed about. I eventually dug myself deeper and deeper into a hole by lying about things I couldn't control. My depression was the one thing that I never felt comfortable showing. I was afraid that it would make my loved ones feel uncomfortable around me or that they would feel obligated to constantly walk on eggshells in my presence. In the last few months I learned that life is infinitely harder when you try to do everything yourself. I started trusting people again. This song is about becoming comfortable with being myself and asking for help when I need it.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

advertisement

Nominee Music, DVDs, Books and more

Nominee T-shirts and Posters

More Nominee News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Nominee's Drag Me Out

Lady Antebellum To Announce CMA Nominees This Morning

38th Blues Music Award Nominees Announced

Hall of Heavy Metal History Announce Additional Nominees

People's Choice Awards Announces 2017 Nominees

Lady Gaga, Sam Smith Among Best Original Song Oscar Nominees

Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Wiz Khalifa Among Golden Globe Nominees

Deep Purple, Cheap Trick and Yes Lead 2016 Rock Hall Nominees

Deep Purple, Cheap Trick and Yes Lead Rock Hall Nominees

Bradley Cooper, Helen Mirren Lead 2015 Tony Nominees


More Stories for Nominee

Nominee Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Metallica Reveal What Could Have Been With Lady Gaga- Piece Of Pink Floyd Dark Side Of The Moon History Being Auctioned- Stone Sour Announce New Album Hydrograd- more

Eagles Reuniting For Music Festival With Fleetwood Mac?- Red Hot Chili Peppers Postpone Several Shows Due To Illness- Dio Hologram World Tour Being Planned- more

Nickelback Star Victim Of Alleged Identity Theft- Guns N' Roses, Creed, Disturbed Supergroup Art Of Anarchy Tour- Rolling Stones Currently Working On New Music- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift's New Album Release Plans Revealed By Ed Sheeran- New Kids on the Block Collaborator Tommy Page Dead- Shakira And Carlos Vives Accused Of Song Theft- more

Ed Sheeran Hit Justin Bieber In The Face With A Golf Club- Coldplay Surprise with New Song 'Hypnotised', Announce EP- Adele Cancels Fireworks At Concert After Son Injured- more

Lady Gaga Replaces Beyonce At Coachella Festival- Lil Wayne Announces U.S. Spring Tour- Ed Sheeran 'Shape of You' On Toy Instruments- The Game Tirade Against Meek Mill- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Metallica Reveal What Could Have Been With Lady Gaga

Piece Of Pink Floyd 'Dark Side Of The Moon' History Being Auctioned

Stone Sour Announce New Album Hydrograd In Unusual Way

KISS' Gene Simmons Preparing Box Set With 150 Unreleased Songs

Quiet Riot Recruit American Idol's James Durbin As New Singer

Ride For Ronnie James Dio Details Announced

Emmure Release Music Video For 'Smokey'

Dimmu Borgir Preveiw 'Forces Of The Northern Night' DVD

Cold War Kids Release 'Can We Hang On' Video

All Time Low Reveal Inspiration For 'Dirty Laundry'

Cage the Elephant Announce U.S. Acoustic Tour

Inglorious Release 'I Don't Need Your Loving' Video

Blacktop Mojo Stream 'Burn The Ships' Title Song

The Monkees' Michael Nesmith Announces Autobiography and Album

Sari Schorr Recoding New Music Ahead of Spring Tour

The Shins Stream New Song 'Painting A Hole'

Dan Reed Network's London Concert Sold Out

Singled Out: Nominee's Drag Me Out

Eagles Reuniting For Music Festival With Fleetwood Mac?

Red Hot Chili Peppers Postpone Several Shows Due To Illness

Ronnie James Dio Hologram World Tour Being Planned

Black Sabbath Almost Top Hot Tour Chart With Farewell Shows

KISS Star Gene Simmons Prepares For His First Solo Concert

Iron Maiden Winning War Against Scalpers

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift's New Album Release Plans Revealed By Ed Sheeran?

New Kids on the Block Collaborator Tommy Page Dead at 46

Shakira And Carlos Vives Accused Of Song Theft

Luke Bryan Gets Nostalgic With 'Fast' Video

James Blunt Releases Live Video For New Song 'Make Me Better'

Remy Ma Releases New Nicki Minaj Diss Track

Rascal Flatts Announce New Album 'Back To Us'

David Bowie Inspired Lorde's Frothcoming Album

Meghan Trainor Releases 'I'm a Lady' Video

Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Jams With Panic! At the Disco

Iggy Azalea Releases New Track 'Can't Lose'

The Flaming Lips Give Psychedelic Performance On The Late Show

Travis Scott and Migos Quavo Release 'Fate of the Furious' Video

Demi Lovato To Be Honored At Open Minds Gala

Ed Sheeran Says He Hit Justin Bieber In The Face With A Golf Club

Coldplay Surprise with New Song 'Hypnotised', Announce EP

Adele Cancels Fireworks At Concert After Son Injured

Bruno Mars Releases 'That's What I Like' Video

Kevin Gates Reportedly Being Released From Jail

Lorde Releases New Single 'Green Light' and Confirms Album

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch Up for Sale For $67 Million

Kinky Friedman Announces The Resurrected Tour

Ariana Grande Talks Relationship With Mac Miller

Chance the Rapper To Headline The Essence Festival

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With

Zucchero - Black Cat

Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart

Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets

Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List

Chickn - Chickn

Avenged Sevenfold TBT

Miss Ohio - White Hot: The Best of Miss Ohio

Joe Lynn Turner - The Sessions

Matt Chanway

TBT - Arctic Monkeys' Favourite Worst Nightmare

Root 66: Washboard Hank - Human Beans

Marty McKay - New York City Dreams

Root 66: Holly Norman - Taking Care of Bluegrass: A Tribute to Elvis

Judas Priest - Turbo 30

Alice Cooper: Between High School and Old School

Saul Losada - Energy

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Pink Jeep Sedona Tour, Travvy Award Winners And More

5 Star: Jethro Tull - Stand Up: The Elevated Edition

Scott Taylor - Blues Kitchen

Shallow Side - ONE

Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around

The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues

TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.