Singled Out: Nominee's Drag Me Out

Drag Me Out encompasses the theme of our record as a whole. If you surround yourself with the right people, you can get each other through anything.

When I was 16 or 17, after I had a few episodes that scared my parents, I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. At the time, I didn't know that there was a label to put on the way I felt. I just knew that I felt sad a lot and that on occasion, that sadness would make me feel like someone else. When I was diagnosed, I decided to keep it to myself and refused to admit that I couldn't control my emotions. So instead of getting the help I needed, I pretended that I could fix myself and hid that part of my life away from everyone.

For a really long time I kept people at arms length, knowing that if they got close enough, I'd have to share things that I was embarrassed about. I eventually dug myself deeper and deeper into a hole by lying about things I couldn't control. My depression was the one thing that I never felt comfortable showing. I was afraid that it would make my loved ones feel uncomfortable around me or that they would feel obligated to constantly walk on eggshells in my presence. In the last few months I learned that life is infinitely harder when you try to do everything yourself. I started trusting people again. This song is about becoming comfortable with being myself and asking for help when I need it.

