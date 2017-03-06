Taylor Swift's New Album Release Plans Revealed By Ed Sheeran?

Close friend and collaborator Ed Sheeran told the BBC that Swift's next album would arrive by the end of the year. "Taylor [Swift] isn't going to be releasing until probably the end of this year -- Christmas is the smartest time to release because that's when everyone buys records," he said in reference to his own planned release (via Idolator).

Without Swift taking away attention, Sheeran joked that he would have almost the full year to promote his new music.Up until 2016, Swift followed a two-year album cycle with her last album 1989 arriving in 2014. Read more here.