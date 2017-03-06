The Flaming Lips Give Psychedelic Performance On The Late Show

During the set the band wore capes and inflatable rainbow wings, and frontman Wayne Coyne mounted a unicorn. Near the end, florescent light seemed to pulsate through the musicians and props onstage -- do not adjust your dial.

"There Should be Unicorns" is from the Lips' album Oczy Mlody, released fresh from interesting collaborations with Miley Cyrus. Watch their appearance on The Late Show with Steven Colbert here.