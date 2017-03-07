Adele Confirms She Is Married During Concert Performance

The singer announced the news on stage before performing the heartbreaking ballad "Someone Like You." "I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record," Adele said.

"Because as bad as a breakup can be and as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling. Obviously, I can't go through with those feelings because I'm married now."

She added while the song "Someone Like You" is "heartbreaking," it is also about "being grateful and feeling blessed to have the chance to have certain people in your lives." Read more and watch the video here.