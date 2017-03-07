Boston Announce North American Summer Tour

The new tour leg is scheduled to get underway on June 14th in Mountain View, CA at the Shoreline Amphitheatre and will conclude on July 30th in Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live.

Boston founder Tom Scholz made the following comments about the upcoming trek, "I am thrilled to have Joan and her band on tour with us this summer. Not only is she an amazing rock and roll performing artist, but even more exciting to me is that she is a fellow vegetarian and shares compassion for animal welfare."

Boston Summer Tour Dates:

06/14 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/16 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

06/18 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

06/28 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugarland

06/30 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion

07/02 - Noblesville, IN - Klipsch Music Center

07/05 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - STL

07/07 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - CHI

07/08 - Dayton, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

07/09 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

07/11 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

07/13 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

07/19 - Alpharetta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre

07/20 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

07/22 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

07/23 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/25 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

07/27 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

07/28 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

07/29 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater

07/30 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live