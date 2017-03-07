Chris Brown Reacts To Addiction and Anger Issues Report

"Y'all gotta stop with this 'angry' s—, going through drugs and all this other s—" he said. "I'm tired of reading about some s— soon as I've got something popping. Soon as I want to promote a tour, a party, a f—ing album, anything, y'all bring up something."He took the camera outside his residence to show off his many cars. "I'm not hurting out here," he added.

In a second video, Brown accused other rappers of spending too much time and money making their studios into "time capsules." He shared, "My weed and my work. That's all I need." Watch the clips here.