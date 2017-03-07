Deep Purple Go Heavier On New Album Says Roger Glover

"After a real standout album like [2013's] Now What?!, [we were thinking], 'What are we going to follow it up with?'" said Glover. "It's almost like the classic second-album syndrome. We wanted to make it different. We didn't want to make it sound like an extension of Now What?! So [Infinite] sounds a little heavier … a bit denser maybe."

Glover was also asked about the band's upcoming world tour, dubbed "The Long Goodbye." "We just want to carry on as long as nature allows or is kind of dignified," he said. "If we can't do what we do anymore, then yes, it's time to stop. But we're still doing it, and we're still enjoying it very much. So all we're saying is the door is closing, but it's not closed yet." Comment here.