Fleetwood Mac Stream Two Previously Unreleased Tracks

Demos of the project's second single, "Seven Wonders", and the unissued tune, "Where We Belong", serve as a preview to the March 31 release of the project. The group's 14th studio album, "Tango In The Night" peaked at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 3 million copies in the country and 15 million worldwide. The set features six singles, including the US Top 5 hits "Big Love" and "Little Lies."

The album currently stands as the final studio release by the band's most successful line-up of Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood.

Part of the group's ongoing reissue series, the remastered 30th anniversary project will be available digitally and as a single CD, a double CD with rare and unreleased recordings, and a 3-CD Deluxe Edition that adds a 180-gram LP, a disc of remixes and a DVD of videos and a high-resolution version of the album.

13 rare recordings from the era include the alternate version of "Mystified," a demo for the album's title song, plus the rare b-sides "Down Endless Street" and "Ricky." Stream the tracks here.