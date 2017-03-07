Foreigner Celebrating 40th Anniversary With $19.77 Tickets

The exact amount of specially priced tickets was not announced but was simply referred to as "a limited number" being available at livenation.com for a "limited time" beginning on Monday (March 6th).

Mick Jones had this to say, "I never could have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner forty years ago, that we'd still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later.

"I can't express the gratitude I feel when fans share stories of how our songs have been woven into their milestones and memories over the years. This summer we are going to celebrate these songs, and I can't imagine a better group of friends to share this monumental tour with, than Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham who are sure to make it a true tribute to the everlasting power of rock and roll."

Foreigner Summer Tour Dates:

07/11 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater

07/13 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

07/14 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/15 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center

07/18 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/20 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Theatre

07/21 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

07/22 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

07/25 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

07/26 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

07/28 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

07/30 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

08/01 - West Palm Beach, FL - Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

08/02 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/05 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

08/06 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheater

08/09 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

08/11 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/12 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

08/13 - Noblesville, IN - Klipsch Music Center

08/15 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

08/16 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - St. Louis

08/19 - Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/20 - Austin, TX - austin360 Amphitheater

08/23 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

08/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

08/26 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

08/29 - Chula Vista, CA*** - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

08/30 - Los Angeles, CA*** - Greek Theatre

09/01 - Marysville, CA - Toyota Amphitheater

09/02 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/09 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre