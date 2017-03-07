Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Foreigner Celebrating 40th Anniversary With $19.77 Tickets
03-07-2017
Foreigner

Foreigner will be celebrating their 40th anniversary by offering a few lucky fans the opportunity to purchase $19.77 priced tickets to their upcoming summer tour with Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience.

The exact amount of specially priced tickets was not announced but was simply referred to as "a limited number" being available at livenation.com for a "limited time" beginning on Monday (March 6th).

Mick Jones had this to say, "I never could have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner forty years ago, that we'd still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later.

"I can't express the gratitude I feel when fans share stories of how our songs have been woven into their milestones and memories over the years. This summer we are going to celebrate these songs, and I can't imagine a better group of friends to share this monumental tour with, than Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham who are sure to make it a true tribute to the everlasting power of rock and roll."

Foreigner Summer Tour Dates:
07/11 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater
07/13 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
07/14 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/15 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center
07/18 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/20 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Theatre
07/21 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
07/22 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
07/25 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
07/26 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
07/28 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
07/30 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
08/01 - West Palm Beach, FL - Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
08/02 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/05 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
08/06 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheater
08/09 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
08/11 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
08/12 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
08/13 - Noblesville, IN - Klipsch Music Center
08/15 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
08/16 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - St. Louis
08/19 - Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/20 - Austin, TX - austin360 Amphitheater
08/23 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
08/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
08/26 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
08/29 - Chula Vista, CA*** - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
08/30 - Los Angeles, CA*** - Greek Theatre
09/01 - Marysville, CA - Toyota Amphitheater
09/02 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/09 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

